DUET 2020 answer key for MPhil and PhD courses released at nta.ac.in, raise objections by 22 October

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 answer key for M.Phil and Ph.D courses has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website nta.ac.in. The agency has also released the question paper of the examination.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, DUET 2020 was conducted between 6 and 11 September at various centres in which a total of 1,50,670 candidates appeared.

As per a report in The Times of India, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the DUET 2020 answer key till 22 October up to 5 pm.

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as a processing fee for each question challenged. The payment has to be made through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI by 22 October.

Candidates will have to substantiate their claims with supportive documents. No challenge will be entertainment without receipt of processing fee.

Steps to check and challenge DUET 2020 answer key

Step 1: Log on to NTA official website - nta.ac.in

Step 2: Under latest notification on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Public Notice: Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys of DUET 2020 for M.Phil/ Ph.D Courses”

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen.

Step 4: Opt for the link to raise objections: http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx

Step 5: Enter your form number and date of birth in YYYY/MM/DD format.

Step 6: DUET answer key 2020 for M.Phil and Ph.D courses will be displayed on the page.

Step 7: To challenge, click on "Add challenge" available on welcome window.

Step 8: Answer key challenge form will appear on page.

Step 9: The subject and question IDs will appear in the drop-down menu in key challenges form. Select the question ID and appropriate nature of challenge.

Step 10: Write remarks in 150 characters and upload supporting documents.

Step 11: Pay the fee by clicking on "Click here to Pay Fee."