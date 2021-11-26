Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging prevails in several districts of Tamil Nadu
Chennai MeT department has given a red alert to all coastal districts till tomorrow and an orange alert to the adjacent districts
Chennai: Due to continuous and heavy rainfall for the past two days, waterlogging and flood-like situations prevail in coastal and delta districts in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to ANI, a resident Rajathi requested the MK Stalin government to take immediate steps to clear the waterlogging.
"We are suffering because of water that is logged in our area. Water has entered inside our house. We could not cook and do our basic activities at our home. We saw a few reptiles in the water. Government should take immediate steps to clear this logged water," Rajathi said.
Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.
Earlier, the Met department had predicted a fresh spell of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 29.
In view of this, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in Puducherry and Karaikal.
