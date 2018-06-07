You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Dubai-based ex-RSS worker issues death threats to Kerala CM, comments on his caste on Facebook

India IANS Jun 07, 2018 12:54:16 IST

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian man threatened to kill Kerala Chief Minister

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI

Krishnakumar SN Nair, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporter, in a Facebook video on Tuesday said that he would soon travel to Kerala to carry out the act, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

"I am a former RSS worker. I am going to be active again. I am resigning my job here and returning to Kerala. I am staying in Dubai. I will be in Kerala for two to three days with an aim to kill. I am least bothered how my life is going to end. If we decide to kill a person then we need to finish the job," he said in the four-minute video.

Nair, who used to work as a senior rigging supervisor at the Abu Dhabi-based Target Engineering Construction Company, also hurled abuses at Vijayan and commented about his caste.

He was terminated with immediate effect on Wednesday for the provoking post in an inebriated condition at the company accommodation.

He will be flying to Kerala as soon as all formalities are over.

"I have lost my job. I am ready to face any action. I remain an RSS supporter. I seek forgiveness from Pinarayi Vijayan and all politicians," Nair apologised on Wednesday.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 12:54 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores