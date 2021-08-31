The first merit list is expected to come out in the second week of September

Registrations for Delhi University (DU) undergraduate (UG) courses 2021 will conclude today, 31 August. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the university’s official website http://www.du.ac.in/.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register for DU undergraduate courses 2021:

Go to the official website of DU - http://www.du.ac.in/ Click on the 'study at DU' link that is available on the homepage A new window will open. Select the undergraduate admissions link Register yourself using your personal details and log in to complete the application Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee Submit your application and download the confirmation page for the future

The admission is open to all students who have completed their Class 12 exam. The first merit list is expected to come out in the second week of September.

About 70,000 seats are up for grabs at 60 colleges. The courses are divided into two groups on the basis of the admission process — merit-based and entrance test-based. Candidates are requested to check the information prospectus available at the website to check which category their course falls into.

The registration fee for merit-based programmes is Rs 300 for unreserved, Other Backward Castes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), the fee is Rs 100. For entrance exams-based courses, the fee is Rs 750 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates while it is Rs 300 for SC, ST, and PwBD applicants.

Admissions to the undergraduate merit-based courses will be based on cut-offs. The decision was taken after the proposed Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For 12 undergraduate courses, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). The examination will be held online. The detailed schedule will be announced soon by the NTA.