DU UG admission 2021: University likely to announce admission process today

The varsity may hold the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admissions or it may take into consideration Class 12 scores

The University of Delhi (DU) will be conducting a conference meeting on the college admission process today, 17 July. As per a report by NDTV, the meet will be chaired by the vice-chancellor and was slated to begin at 12 pm.

The conference meet is likely to focus on how the University of Delhi will be taking in eligible students for undergraduate programmes. The meeting is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic as various state boards have started announcing the Class 12 exam board results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

This year, most of the board and state examinations were cancelled due to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Last year, the Delhi University admission process was conducted online due to the same reason.

Usually, colleges associated with Delhi University declare a cut-off for various programmes. After that, interested and eligible candidates who the cut-off criteria register themselves to the respective colleges in the city. According to varsity norms, the Delhi University cut-off marks are the percentage scores obtained by students in Class 12 board examination.

Reports suggest that this year the Delhi University undergraduate admission process may have a different process. The would be due to the cancellation of Class 12 board exams by reputed boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) this year.

The varsity might hold the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to undergraudate courses or it may take into consideration Class 12 scores.

Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi had on 2 June stated that the University of Delhi will adjust the admission process to the extraordinary situation but will not compromise on merit.

If the CUCET is held, it will be considered for admissions and if it is not, then the admission process will be based on the board exam evaluation, he had said, adding that CUCET can be a good method as it is based on all-India merit.

The university is awaiting guidelines on the CUCET from the Ministry of Education.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Dean Admissions Pinki Sharma recently said that the admission process for undergraudate courses is likely to start between 1 to 3 August, after the CBSE announces Class 12 results. However, these dates are tentative and the final announcement will be made by the registrar, Sharma said.

This year too the registration process will be online.