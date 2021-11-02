Examinations for students registered with the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will also begin from 30 November

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that it will conduct online semester end exams for the third, fifth and seventh semester of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses from 30 November.

The examinations will be conducted online, in an open book format (OBE). Candidates can check the notice for more details on the official website http://du.ac.in/

According to the notification, examinations will also be conducted for repeaters of the first, third and fifth semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Ex-students of UG/PG courses can also take their exams. The notice also reads that examinations for students registered with the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will also begin from 30 November.

Steps to check the DU semester-end exam 2021 notification are –

Visit the official website at http://du.ac.in/

Go to the link for DU exams and results that is given on the main page

Click on link that reads, notification regarding conduct of third, fifth and seventh semester DU exams

Download and check the notification to gain details about the DU exams

Here's the direct link to notification for the exams.

The date sheet for the exam will be released in the first week of November. The examination will be held in two sessions per day, including Sundays, and each exam will have a duration of three hours. Candidates will get an option of writing the exam from their place of convenience and they can also take the exam at their college in online mode.

The university will release detailed guidelines for the UG OBE 2021 exams on the official website. However, for PG programs, students shall be notified separately by their respective departments or faculties. It is to be noted that no separate information regarding the exam will be sent to individual students, hence they are advised to keep checking for notifications for further updates.

DU has also asked its candidates to confirm the authenticity of each update on the official website, instead of relying on social media messages and news. The varsity has issued guidelines for the completion of practical exams, internal assessment, viva voce, field work, internship and so on, that needs to be conducted by 14 December for the academic year 2021-22.