The University of Delhi (DU) is soon going to decide the mode and dates for the final semester exams. DU authorities have said that a decision about the May-June 2021 final semester exams will be taken at the earliest. There have been demands for the postponement of exams due to the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Delhi will conduct the final examinations( May-June 2021) in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory from MoEd and MHA in view of the COVID-19 .#StaySafeStayHealthy

Read notification here.... pic.twitter.com/sAYWLdgJRI — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 29, 2021

The notification states that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected India in particular. Stating that the safety of students is their priority, the notice added that the authorities would ensure that the university community is protected at all times.

The notification says that the university — in compliance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and advisories by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Education — will make a decision regarding the final semester examination.

Issuing a clarification, the university said that a decision regarding the mid-term semester/year exam will be taken at a later stage.

It has been mentioned in the notice that DU has been receiving requests regarding the examination of final-year students.

Advising students to not fall prey to rumours, the notification further said that they should only refer to the official website — du.ac.in — for updates.

Several students from many colleges are petitioning their colleges to suspend classes for at least a period of two weeks amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 600 teachers of the university tested positive for COVID-19 this week.