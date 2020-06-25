DU SOL Admit Card 2020 for open book exam released; steps to download hall ticket from official website sol.du.ac.in

Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the admit card, or hall ticket, for DU SOL 2020 open book examinations on its website sol.du.ac.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the open book examination for final year undergraduate students is scheduled to be held between 1 to 18 July.

The SOL for final year postgraduate students will be held from 1 to 27 July.

The report mentions that the question paper of DU SOL final year will be available five minutes before the commencement of each paper.

NCWEB candidates can order question papers on email or WhatsApp.

Differently-abled candidates will get a time duration of five hours to write answer the questions.

In case, a student is not able to upload the answer sheet after the completion of exams, then he/she can send the PDF to the designated email address of SOL, the report said.

As per a report by Times Now, only those candidates who have filled the application form with correct details and have paid the application fees will be able to download the DU SOL 2020 exam admit card.

How to download DU SOL admit card 2020

Step 1: Go to the URL https://sol.du.ac.in/otheractivity/HallTicket.aspx by copying it and pasting it in your browser or clicking here.

Step 2: Select DU campus - North/South

Step 3: Enter your SOL roll number without any space

Step 4: Key in your date of birth in DD/MM/YY format

Step 5: Enter your name as per the identity card and click on 'Show' button

Step 6: A new page will open that will display your admit card

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your DU SOL 2020 admit card.