DU Recruitment 2021: Application deadline for 251 Assistant Professor posts ends today; check direct link here

The deadline for applying for the post of Assistant Professor will be closed today, 22 November, by the Delhi University. Candidates can apply for the 251 vacancies till 11:59 pm tonight by visiting the official website of the DU at http://www.du.ac.in/.

The aspirants must note that the portal will not accept the applications after the deadline has passed. The applications are open for the post of Assistant Professor in the disciplines of Music, Management Studies, Education, Arts, Commerce, Social Sciences, Languages, Sciences, Languages and Law, as per the official notice.

Here’s how candidates can apply for the post:

Visit the official website of DU at http://www.du.ac.in/

On ‘Work With DU’ section – ‘Advertisement - Department’ click on the Assistant Professor link

Press the ‘Online Application’ link given on the page

By using personal contact details create a new account

Apply for the vacancy and upload the requested documents

Pay the fee and submit the DU Assistant Professor application

Take a printout of the application form for future use

Direct link for DU Assistant Professor 2021 recruitment: https://rec.uod.ac.in/

Through this recruitment drive, the Delhi University aims to fill 251 posts of Assistant Professor in various departments. As per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, the Assistant Professor posts are offered in the Academic Pay Level 10.

Here's the eligibility criteria of the posts:

A Master’s level with a minimum of 55 percent (an equivalent grade in a point scale) is a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres at any level.

Aspirants must note that the National Eligibility Test (NET) shall be the minimum eligibility for the appointment of the post.

Application fee structure:

The application fee to apply for the post is Rs Rs 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No fee by the University will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants.

The University will screen the applications for the Assistant Professor position on the basis of the academic and other credentials. The shortlisted candidates will be called by the University for the interview.