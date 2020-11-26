DU PG admission 2020: Delhi University postgraduate second merit list out on du.ac.in

Candidates whose names have appeared in the second list, will have to report online and participate in the document verification process. The window will be open till 28 November up to 5 pm

The Delhi University second merit list for admission to post-graduation programmes has been released on Thursday, 26 November. Candidates who have applied for admission PG courses in the varsity can check their name in the list on the official website: du.ac.in.

According to The Times of India, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the entrance examination for admission to postgraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges.

Candidates whose names have appeared in the second list, will have to report online and participate in the document verification process. The window will be open till 28 November up to 5 pm.

The last date to pay the DU PG admission fee for the DU PG second merit list is 30 November.

The DU PG admission second merit list will mention the details including the name of the candidate, his/ her form number, roll number, department/ course allotted, entrance exam marks, combined ran and qualifying marks.

Steps to check DU PG admission second merit list 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of University of Delhi: du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on Admissions 2020 tab.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "PG Admission Portal 2020."

Step 4: The Second admission list for all PG courses will be displayed under the tab.

Step 5: Tap on the relevant link to check the merit list.

Here is the direct link to check DU PG admission second merit list 2020.

A report by Careers 360 said that the DU PG admission third merit list will be released by the varsity on its official website on 2 December.

The admission against the third merit list will be done between 2 and 4 December 2020.