DU Open Book Exam 2020: Phase 2 of mock tests begins from today; check schedule on du.ac.in

Delhi University has started the phase 2 of mock tests for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The test is for the final year/ final semester students of the varsity who will be taking the DU Open Book Exams 2020.

Candidates can find the DU mock test link on the official website of the University of Delhi du.ac.in.

The mock test for the undergraduate courses will be conducted from 1 to 4 August in three sessions. The first session will be from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, the second session will start at 11:30 am and would be on till 2:30 pm. The third session will from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

Here's the schedule for second phase of mock test - http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/28072020/Notification%20-%20Mock%20Test%20(Second%20Phase)-1.pdf

The mock tests for the postgraduate courses will be held between 10 am and 1 pm. According to a report by Times Now, the exams for all the final year UG and PG programmes of the University will commence from 10 August.

The mock test is being conducted to acquaint the students with the process of the Open Book Exams.

The report quoted the university as saying that the answer scripts uploaded by the students would only be for practice purpose and would not be evaluated.

Registered candidates can take the test after logging in using their examination roll number and password.

The non-registered candidates will first have to register themselves by clicking on the “new registration” and selecting details such as mode of exam, name, examination roll number and programme, Careers 360 reported.

The dates of the Open Book Exams had to be shifted multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.