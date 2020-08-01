DU Open Book Exam 2020: Phase 2 of mock tests begins from today; check schedule on du.ac.in
The mock test is being conducted to acquaint the students with the process of Delhi University's Open Book Exams
Delhi University has started the phase 2 of mock tests for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The test is for the final year/ final semester students of the varsity who will be taking the DU Open Book Exams 2020.
Candidates can find the DU mock test link on the official website of the University of Delhi du.ac.in.
The mock test for the undergraduate courses will be conducted from 1 to 4 August in three sessions. The first session will be from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, the second session will start at 11:30 am and would be on till 2:30 pm. The third session will from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.
Here's the schedule for second phase of mock test - http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/28072020/Notification%20-%20Mock%20Test%20(Second%20Phase)-1.pdf
The mock tests for the postgraduate courses will be held between 10 am and 1 pm. According to a report by Times Now, the exams for all the final year UG and PG programmes of the University will commence from 10 August.
The mock test is being conducted to acquaint the students with the process of the Open Book Exams.
The report quoted the university as saying that the answer scripts uploaded by the students would only be for practice purpose and would not be evaluated.
Registered candidates can take the test after logging in using their examination roll number and password.
The non-registered candidates will first have to register themselves by clicking on the “new registration” and selecting details such as mode of exam, name, examination roll number and programme, Careers 360 reported.
The dates of the Open Book Exams had to be shifted multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ex-DU professor GN Saibaba files bail plea in Bombay HC, cites weak health amid COVID-19 outbreak
Saibaba is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail, where over 150 prisoners and 40 jail staffers have so far tested positive
Faf du Plessis auctions bat, pink ODI jersery to raise funds for underprivileged children amid coronavirus crisis
Du Plessis and his wife Imari Visser had earlier raised funds through charity to feed 35,000 kids in South Africa, which has recently seen a surge in COVID cases.
Bhima Koregaon case: Mumbai court remands DU professor Hany Babu to NIA custody till 4 August
Babu, an associate professor in the Department of English, was arrested by the NIA on Tuesday in connection with the case.