DU online open-book exams begin for UG, PG students; 1.25 lakh FY students registered for test

The Delhi University's online open-book semester examinations commenced on Monday, 15 March, for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As many as 1.25 lakh first-year students have registered to appear for the DU online exams 2021.

Students can find more information on the official website — du.ac.in.

The varsity has constituted a special committee for the students appearing in the examinations to help them with technical issues that could be faced during the test. Delhi University Teachers Association and the student organization have constituted the committee.

It consists of experienced professors and students who are trained in tackling technical issues, Times Now reported.

The duration of the examination will be four hours, out of which three will be given to the students for answering the questions, and one hour has to be utilised for downloading the question papers and uploading the scanned answer sheets on the portal, the Delhi University has informed via official notification.

The students appearing in the online mode will be required to answer the questions on A4 size paper and mark the page number on the top of each page.

In case students face technical glitches, they will be given an extra time of 60 minutes to submit their answer sheets, however, they will be required to provide a piece of documentary evidence for the same. “All such cases will be examined by the Review Committee and these answer sheets shall be evaluated based on the decision of the Review Committee,” DU said.

On the other hand, all those candidates who have opted to appear for the examination in an offline mode must report at their respective colleges as per the schedule, Hindustan Times reported.

At the examination centre, candidates will be provided with all the ICT facilities, however, they need to carry A4 size papers along with them to write the answers.

In case of any unforeseen circumstances, “The students who have opted Physical Mode (College) may appear in Remote Mode (Home) if he/she desires,” the varsity said.