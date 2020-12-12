DU NCWEB 6th cutoff for BCom courses released at du.ac.in; candidates can register till 14 Dec

As per the cut-off list, Miranda House will accept application against the DU NCWEB 6th cut-off at 84%, while Maitreyi College has set cut-off at 74%

University of Delhi Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has released the sixth cut-off list for admission in BCom programmes for the academic year 2020-21. Candidates can check the cut-off list on the official website — du.ac.in.

The sixth cut-off list for admission to BA courses will be released by NCWEB on Saturday, 12 December 2020.

Admission process against the NCWEB sixth cut-off list for BCom courses will commence from 12 December. Candidates can register at respective centres by 14 December 2020. The admission process will be done in online mode between 10 am to 5 pm at respective teaching centres.

Most colleges under the NCWEB 6th cut-off list for BCom courses have closed their admission window. As per the cut-off list, Miranda House will accept application against the DU NCWEB 6th cut-off at 84 percent, while Maitreyi College has set cut-off at 74 percent.

Kalindi College will be accepting applications for admission to BCom courses against the Delhi University NCWEB 6th cut-off at 68 percent.

The lowest BCom NCWEB cut-off marks at 55 percent will be accepted by Aditi Mahavidyalaya for admission to the undergraduate course.

To check the complete NCWEB, DU sixth cut-off list for admission to BCom programme 2020-21, candidates can click here:

http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/adm2020/11122020_6th%20Cut-Off%20-%20B.Com%20-%20NCWEB,%20DU.pdf

The NCWEB are weekend classes conducted for female students. Candidates who have marks equal to or above the cut-off are eligible for admission to BCom programmes offered by the affiliated colleges.