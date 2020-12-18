DU LLB 2020: Delhi university releases third admission list, check name and college allotted at du.ac.in

The duration of the undergraduate law course is three years for the foundation programme and five years for the advanced programme. The annual fee is Rs 85,000.

DU LLB 2020: The University of Delhi has released the admission list for the third round into Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) on its official website - du.ac.in. Candidates whose names have appeared in the list will have to pay the course fee by 20 December 2020.

The admission list mentions the name of the candidate, roll number, application form number, college and department allotted, final entrance marks, combined rank, qualifying marks and category filled by the student.

Delhi University has three participating centres under the Faculty of Law namely Law Centre 1 (LC1), Law Centre 2 (LC2), and Campus Law Centres (CLC).

The BA LLB exam 2020 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 9 September and the merit list was declared on 9 November 2020.

The entrance test had objective type question and tested students' knowledge in legal awareness, general knowledge, analytical abilities and English language.

The admission is provided to the students on the basis of marks secured and merit obtained by them in DU LLB entrance exam 2020.

Steps to check DU LLB third admission list 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the DU LLB admission link.

Step 3: Select the third admission list link on the page.

Step 4: Check for your name and college allotted in the list.

Step 5: Save and take a print out of the DU LLB admission list 2020 for future use.

Here is the direct link to check DU LLB 2020 third admission list.