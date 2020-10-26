DU JAT 2020: Delhi University releases first merit list; candidates can check college allotments at du.ac.in
The second merit list will be released by the University on 2 November, while the third merit list will be out on 9 November
DU JAT 2020 first merit list has been released by Delhi University on its official website - du.ac.in. Candidates who have qualified for the Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) this year can check the admission list online.
According to a report by Careers 360, candidates whose names have appeared on the merit list will be required to confirm their admission by 28 October. The payment of the fee should be made by 30 October.
The second merit list will be released by the University on 2 November, while the third merit list will be out on 9 November.
As per a report by NDTV, the DU JAT 2020 merit list will mention the candidate's name, roll number, category-wise rank, allotted college, allotted course, college preference, and category filled by the student.
The entrance test for conducted for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), and BA (Hons) in Business Economics courses offered by the Delhi University. The exam was conducted in an online computer-based test (CBT) mode on 7 September.
DU JAT 2020 first merit list: Steps to check
Step 1: To check the University of Delhi's first merit list, candidates are required to click here
Step 2: Press Ctrl+F to find your name on the list
Last week the University released DU JAT 2020 rank list on its website. The DU JAT was held for a total of 400 marks and the exam consisted of questions based on Quantitative Ability, General English, Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, and Business and General Awareness.
