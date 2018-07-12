DU JAT 2018: First admission list for Humanities, Social Sciences to release soon; check on du.ac.in

Delhi University will release the first admission list for JAT (BMS/BBA(FIA)/BBE) and BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences courses on Thursday, media reports said. Candidates can check the list on Delhi University's official website du.ac.in.

The first admission list for different entrance based undergraduate courses including B.El.Ed, B.Tech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations and Journalism in English and Hindi were released earlier, Times Now reported. The Humanities list was supposed to be released at 4 pm on Thursday.

According to The Indian Express, the document verification and approval of admission will take place on 13 and 14 July. The examination was held online in June.

On Wednesday night, Delhi University announced its fifth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. There has been a drop of 0.5-3 percent in cut-offs across colleges. Around 50,000 students have taken admission in colleges of the university, with over 6,000 seats still lying vacant.

Steps to check the first admission list once it releases

-Go to the official DU website du.ac.in

-Click on the link of Undergraduate admission

- Click on entrance exam result 2018 link

-Check the first admission list

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.