DU cut off list 2019: Top Delhi University colleges announce first cut off list for Arts, Science, Commerce courses; centralised list to be out tomorrow on du.ac.in

DU cut off list 2019| Delhi University or DU will release its first cut off list for merit-based courses today (Thursday, 26 June). Students who applied for DU’s undergraduate courses, however, will be able to check the centralised cut off list on its official website at du.ac.in online tomorrow (28 June, 2019).

Students can also log on to the official websites of the colleges affiliated with DU to check the cut off list.

Once the list is out, the admission process based on it will commence from tomorrow and will conclude on 1 July, 2019. The students who couldn’t make it to the university through the first list can wait for it release the second cut off list, which is expected to be announced on 4 July, 2019. The University will release its third, fourth and fifth list according to the availability of seats, reports The Times of India.

According to NDTV, last year, several colleges had released their respective cut off list online before the centralised cut off list was out.

As per the report, St Stephens College, located in the North Campus of Delhi University, has already released its first cut off. The college’s current cut off doesn’t differ much from its previous year’s list for the Commerce stream students.

As per The Indian Express St Stephens College’s current cut off doesn’t differ much from its previous year’s list for the Commerce stream students. The cut offs for Humanities has increased by 0.25 percent and for Science it has increased by 0.5 percent.

This year for admission to BSc (Hons) Chemistry at St Stephen's, the cut-off is 96.33 percent for general category students while it's 96.66 percent for BSc (Hons) Physics. For the students of BSc programme with Chemistry, the cut off is 95 percent and for BSc programme with computer science, it is set at 96.6 percent.

In BA (Hons) History the cut-off for commerce students is 98.5 percent, humanities at 97.25 percent and and science students 98.5 percent.

Ram Lal Anand College has also released its first cut off list where for BA programme students the cut off this year is 90 percent and for BCom it's 95 percent.

According to Times Now, Gargi College,PGDAV, Shivaji, Kirori Mal College and few other top colleges have also released their first cut off list today.

