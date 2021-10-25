Only those applicants who have not been able to secure admission in the first three rounds are eligible to participate

Delhi University (DU) will release a special cut-off list today, 25 October, for admission to its undergraduate programs. The special cut-off list is for those candidates who had the required cut-off marks to apply in the first three rounds, but did not take admission due to any reason. Candidates are advised to visit the official website http://www.du.ac.in/ for more information.

The DU will release the special cut-off today on its official website and candidates can apply for admission under the special cut-off from 10 am on 26 October till 11.59 pm on 27 October. The approvals for admission will be done by colleges till 5.00 pm on 28 October.

The last date of payment against special cut-off is until 5 pm on 29 October. The fourth cut-off list scheduled to be out on 30 October.

Candidates can apply for the fourth cut-off from 10 am on 1 November to 11.59 pm on 2 November.

The varsity mentioned that those candidates who have obtained admission in the three cut-off lists cannot participate in the special cut-off. Only those applicants who have not been able to secure admission in the first three rounds are eligible to participate, adding that all students applying for the special cut-off should keep in mind that no movement of candidates is allowed in the process.

DU stated that the special cut-off list is the one which will be the last declared cut-off of the respective college or programme, according to NDTV. For example, if for a college A, the first cut-off for Bsc (H) math in a particular category was 98 percent, and the second and third cut-off lists were not declared by the college for that category, then the special category cut-off will be put out for BSc (H) math for that specific category for college A will be 98 percent, if vacant seats still remain.

Candidates need to keep in mind that during the special cut-off process, they can apply only for a single programme and college combination. The university will announce the release of fifth cut-off list on 8 November, only if seats still remain vacant.