The second cut-off list for the undergraduate (UG) admissions to Delhi University (DU) is set to be released on 9 October. Candidates can apply for admission from 11 to 13 October, as per the official schedule released by the university.

Candidates who have taken admission based on the first cut-off list and wish to change their college or course, can alter their choices and take admission based on the second DU cut-off list. A non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged by the varsity for the same.

Applicants who wish to change their DU course or college will have to withdraw the admission taken in any other college under the first cut-off. After the admission is withdrawn, students need to pay the cancellation fee before selecting to apply for fresh admission on the official website of the college.

The cancellation option is only available once in a particular admission round. Candidates who cancel their admission in one cut-off round, will not be able to apply again in the same round. The DU has stated that any responsibility for cancellation of admission rests with the candidate only, adding that it would not restore any cancelled admission applications.

According to NDTV, if a candidate met the college and course requirement but did not take admission, the applicant will not be allowed to take admission in the next rounds, unless the cut-off remains unchanged for the college and course requirements in the next cut-off list.

As per News18, there is unlikely to be a decline in cut-offs for many top courses, as students from several educational boards have scored exceptionally well this year in the Class 12 results.

As many as 47,291 students have applied for the DU UG admissions 2021 till date based on the first cut-off list.

The varsity had put out the first cut-off list on 1 October, with many courses in top colleges such as Hansraj College and Hindu College declaring a cut-off of 100 percent for certain courses.