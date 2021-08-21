DU Admissions 2021: Last date to apply for PG, MPhil, and PhD courses today

Candidates can register themselves on the official website du.ac.in for admissions into postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) programmes.

The last date to apply for PG, MPhil and PhD courses at Delhi University (DU) is today, 21 August. Candidates can register themselves on the official website du.ac.in for admissions into postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) programmes.

Students can follow these steps to register for PG, PhD courses at DU:

- Go to the official site - du.ac.in

- On the homepage, search and click on the DU PG admission link

- As the new page opens, fill in the application form and pay the fee

- Submit the DU admission form and save a copy

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here’s the direct link:

https://pgadmission.uod.ac.in/index.php/site/login

Candidates need to have a scanned copy of their passport size photograph, signature, valid self-attested identity proof, and final mark sheets of the qualifying examination for the registration process. Candidates are required to read the eligibility details carefully before applying.

The application process began on 26 July. The Delhi University Entrance Examination (DUET) 2021 for postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses will be held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September, and 1 October. The DU has also increased the number of subjects for which entrance tests would be held from nine to thirteen. Aspirants for Bachelors in Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, and Masters of Physiotherapy would also have to appear for the DUET 2021.

The detailed exam schedule will soon be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All tests would be conducted online.

The registration for undergraduate courses has also begun at the DU from 2 August. The admissions will based on cut-offs as the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.