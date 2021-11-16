DU Admissions 2021: First merit list for postgraduate courses out tomorrow; check details here

Those who secure a name in the first merit list will apply for admission from 10 am on 18 November till 11:59 pm on 21 November

The first merit list for admission to postgraduate (PG) programs is set to be put out by the Delhi University (DU) tomorrow, 17 November. Candidates who registered for postgraduate programs may check the result of the first merit list on the official website of DU at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

Step-wise procedure to check the result is also given here:

Visit the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Click on the link for DU PG first merit list 2021

A PDF file with the first merit list will appear on your screen

Check your result and roll number in the PDF file

Download and to keep a hard copy of DU PG first merit list 2021 for future use

The admission process for the varsity's PG courses will begin from 18 November. Payments to secure a seat through the first merit list will begin from 23 November. Document verification will be done in order to complete the final process of admission.

Those who secure a name in the first merit list will apply for admission from 10 am on 18 November till 11:59 pm on 21 November. The document verification process will be done by the varsity from 5 pm on 18 November till 22 November.

The deadline for fee payment against the DU PG first merit list 2021 is 1 pm on 23 November . A second merit list will also be released for the DU PG programmes on 26 November, followed by a third merit list which will be released on 3 December.

The seat distribution for various colleges and courses of post graduation, along with a category wise distribution is given on the official website and can be checked here.

According to an official notice given by the DU for postgraduate candidates, payment against the third merit list shall be done by 7 December up to 1 pm. Only if seats are available and if required, there will be a fourth merit list, otherwise the official notice has till now confirmed the release of three merit lists.

However, the classes for postgraduate programmes will commence from 1 December. Around 1,83,815 students have applied for various PG courses at DU this year.