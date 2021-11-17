DU Admissions 2021: First merit list for 20 postgraduate courses released; check direct link here

The round 2 allotment list will be published on 26 November and the merit list for the third round will be released on 3 December

The first merit list for postgraduate (PG) admissions have been released by the Delhi University (DU) today, 17 November. Those who had registered themselves for admission in the varsity can check the list by visiting the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

As per the first merit list, candidates can apply for admission from 18 to 21 November. Following which, the concerned departments or respective colleges will verify and approve the admissions from 10:00 am on 18 November till 5:00 pm on 22 November. However, the payment against the first merit list can be completed till 1:00 pm on 23 November.

Steps on how to check DU PG First Merit List 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and Click on DU PG First Merit List link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates can check their name and roll numbers mentioned on the list.

Step 4: Kindly, download the PDF file and take a hard copy of the same for further use.

Direct link for DU PG First Merit List.

So far, the varsity has released the PG merit list for 20 courses, including Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy, MA English, Environmental Studies, MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology and Master of Journalism.

Meanwhile, the round 2 allotment list will be published on 26 November and the merit list for the third round will be released on 3 December.

Candidates should note that the merit lists have been released by the DU separately for merit-based admissions and for entrance based admissions. Also, to prepare the merit-based list, the university has used a formula to convert the CGPA obtained by students into percentage.

According to an information bulletin, the candidates applying for the DU's entrance-based admissions will be considered even if their qualifying results are awaited. But the admission process will be cancelled if the results are not submitted before four days till the last date of admission.