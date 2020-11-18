DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University begins admission to 54 PG programmes today

The NTA released the results of DU PG entrance exam 2020, which was conducted from 6 to 11 September, in the last week of October

The Delhi University has started the admission process for postgraduate (PG) courses from Wednesday (18 November). For some of the courses, students can seek admission on the basis of either their entrance score or both entrance and merit.

The admission process is being conducted for 54 PG courses. Students whose final year results have been declared should upload their marks on the dashboard. On the other hand, applicants whose results of the terminal semester have not been released will have to wait to update their marks.

The merit list for those who took the entrance exam will be prepared based on their score in the test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the entrance test for PG programmes.

There will be another merit list which will be prepared based on the score of students in the qualifying examination.

The varsity has also released a tie-breaking formula for the situation when two students have got the same marks in either the entrance or final year undergraduate examination.

The student who has got higher marks in the qualifying exam will be given preference. If the situation does not resolve at this level, then the one with a higher percentage of marks in the final year of bachelor's degree will get the chance first. In case the deadlock still remains, then marks of preceding years will be taken into consideration. If required, marks of Class 12 will be used to break the deadlock.

The DU will keep the admission of students, whose results of the qualifying exam has not been released, on hold.

The NTA released the DU PG entrance exam result 2020 in the last week of October. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) took place from 6 to 11 September. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to various PG courses in colleges of the DU.