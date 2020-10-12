DU Admissions 2020: Application process to undergraduate courses begins today at du.ac.in
Applicants are advised to select their preferences carefully and before the deadline at 5 pm on Wednesday.
The online application process for admissions to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to Delhi University as per the first cut-off list began on Monday. Candidates who wish to apply for the programmes can visit the varsity’s site at du.ac.in that was activated at 10 am on Monday. Applicants are advised to select their preferences carefully and before the deadline at 5 pm on Wednesday.
According to Hindustan Times, students have been asked by the authorities to not visit the campus in person as the entire admission process will be conducted online due to the pandemic. The dean of admissions, Delhi University, Shobha Bagai told the media that DU will be answering all queries of the students and their parents online. The report added that several colleges under DU have also allowed their staff to work from home during the admission process.
The Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) has constituted a committee with various professors who will be guiding students through the entire process, reported Times of India. Interested students can get in touch with the experts at 8447712548, 9717208239, 8368849597, 9278671309 and 9717114595 or via email.
Here’s how one can apply for the DU Online Admissions 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the DU official portal at du.ac.in
Step 2: Log in on the UG- admission portal using ID generated during registration
Step 3: Here a list of eligible courses and colleges on the basis of their marks and ranks will be displayed. Applicants need to make the desired choices (students are allowed to choose as many courses and colleges as they want)
Step 4: Press Submit and save your choice
After this, every college will get a list of the candidates who have chosen a selected course in their institution. It will be upon the respective college administration to filter the applicant list depending on their cut-off list. Once this is done, the educational certificates of the selected candidates will be checked. If an applicant passes through this round, then their admission to the college will be confirmed.
Candidates need to submit the requisite fees to confirm their seat. They have time till 16 October to pay the fees.
After the first cut-off list, DU will be releasing the second cut-off on 19 October.
