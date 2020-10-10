DU admission 2020: First cut-off list for Delhi University UG courses likely today, check du.ac.in

DU admission 2020 | After the cut-off lists are out, the process of document verification and admission will start

DU admission 2020 | The first cut-off list for Delhi University admission 2020 is expected to be released today (10 October, 2020). Once it is released, students seeking admission in the varsity can check the list at du.ac.in as well as on the official website of the affiliated colleges.

According to a report by Times Now, the admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses based on the first cut-off list will commence from 12 October to 14 October. DU will be releasing a total of five cut-off lists for admission into UG courses. Students will get about two days’ time to complete the admission process and another two days for paying the admission fees.

If a student does not accept the seat allotted to him/her, it will move on to the next round. Candidates also have an option to change their course or college, if they get a seat in the next cut-off rounds.

After the cut-off lists are out, the process of document verification and admission will start. For document verification, candidates will have to show their original Class 10 certificate, Class 12 mark sheet, OBC certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable). ECA/ Sports categories will be required to upload self-attested copies of the relevant certificates.

The entire admission process and first round of document verification will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a report by The Times of India, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will provide a team of 500 student volunteers to help in the smooth flow of Delhi University admission 2020.

DUSU president Akshat Dahiya said that the student's union has decided to form a cell of student volunteers to assist administration in the process of admission to undergraduate courses.