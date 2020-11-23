DU admission 2020: Delhi University special cut-off list to be released today, check du.ac.in

Admission on the basis of the the University of Delhi’s special cut-off list will be held on 24 and 25 November

DU admission 2020: Delhi University (DU) will be releasing a special cut-off list on Monday (23 November) evening for admission to undergraduate programmes offered in its affiliated colleges. Once released, candidates seeking admission can check for their names on the official website — du.ac.in.

According to reports, admission on the basis of the the University of Delhi’s special cut-off list will be held on 24 and 25 November. The fee against the special DU cut-off can be paid by 27 November.

Only those candidates who could not enroll or have not taken admission during the DU round 1 to 5 admissions will be eligible to be considered in the special round.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the DU special cut-off list was earlier scheduled to be released on 18 November, but the varsity postponed it after some of the officials tested positive for COVID-19 .

The university will be announcing two more cut-off lists if seats remain vacant. A total of 67,781 seats of the total 70,000 undergraduate seats have already been filled in round 1 to 5 DU cut-off lists 2020.

As per reports, the DU 6th cut-off lost will be released on 28 November and admission will be held between 30 November and 2 December. Payment of fee will be done till 4 December.

The varsity will release 7th cut-off list on 5 December and admission will be conducted from 7 to 9 December. Fee payment will be done till 7 December.