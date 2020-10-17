DU admission 2020: Delhi University releases second cut-off list; admissions to commence from Monday 10 am

While many courses offered by DU-affiliated colleges were closed for admissions on Saturday, some programmes opened at the same cut-off as the first list

DU admission 2020 | The second cut-off list for Delhi University admission 2020 was released today (17 October, 2020) with many courses being closed for admissions and some programmes opening at the same cut-off as the first list.

At Hindu College and Indraprastha College for Women, BA (Honours) English programme has been closed for admission in the second list for unreserved category.

The first cut-off list was released last Saturday with almost 50 percent of the seats being filled. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to coronavirus pandemic.

The university had announced its first cut-off list on 10 October with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology -- at 100 percent.

The college had the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. It had announced a cut-off of 99.75 percent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College had pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 percent.

Hindu College had announced a cut-off of 99.33 percent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

The admission under the first cut-off list had ended at 5 pm on Wednesday (14 October).

With inputs from PTI