DU Admission 2018: Entrance exam admit cards released after 5 pm; download on admission.du.ac.in

Applicants seeking admission to the undergraduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU) can download their admit cards online through the official website admission.du.ac.in. The admit cards have been made available on the website after 5 pm on Thursday. The details of the admit cards are going to be sent on the candidates' email ids.

According to NDTV, more than three lakh students registered for 55,000 seats in the undergraduate courses merit and entrance-based test. However, according to an official from Delhi University, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. The examination centre is allotted on first cum first serve basis subject to availability of seats.

The Delhi University admissions started from 15 May. The first cut-of list was recently released for St Stephen's College and the lists for other colleges are likely to be out on 19 June, India Today reported.

Steps to download the admit cards

-Go to the official website admission.du.ac.in

-Click on Undergraduate Admission 2018

-Download details, check mail for further information

-Take printout of the admit card