DTE Maharashtra diploma merit list 2019: CAP provisional allotment list declared, check merit list status on poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

DTE Maharashtra diploma merit list 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the provisional allotment list of engineering Common Admission Process (CAP) round-I online. Interested candidates can check the provisional merit list through the official website at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org.

As per The Indian Express, the candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in the round I (autofreeze) must visit the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) from 17 July and 19 July, as per the schedule.

Steps to download the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your log-in credentials in the provided fields

Step 5: Once the result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

All candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 1,000 during the first round at the admission reporting centre (ARC).

According to News18, the vacant seats for CAP Round II will be displayed on 5 July.

DTE Maharashtra will conduct admissions to first year of its three-year-long full-time Diploma Engineering and Technology programs offered in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed and Unaided private educational institutes based on CAP allotment lists.

For students who want to know more details or have any query, can get in touch with the official helpline numbers at – 9607957950, 9607957954 or visit the official website at dtemaharashtra.org.

