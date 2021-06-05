DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Online application begins for 5,807 trained graduate teacher posts

The application window for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) TGT recruitment 2021 will remain open till 11.59 pm on 3 July

The online registration process for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts started on Friday (4 June) by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Interested candidates can visit the official website of the board to apply for 5,807 TGT vacancies. The last date to apply for the DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 is 3 July till 11.59 pm.

Here are the steps that DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 aspirants can follow to apply:

Step 1: Open the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link titled LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS). Click on it

Step 3: A new website will open. Click on New Registration

Step 4: Enter your details and submit the application form

Step 5: Download the DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 application form

Step 6: Take a printout of the form and save it for future reference

There are different minimum qualification requirements for different subjects mentioned in the official DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 notification. TGT is required for subjects including Sanskrit, Bengali, Punjabi, English and Urdu. Candidates need to have a Bachelor's degree and should have minimum marks of 45 percent.

General category candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the examination fee. No application fee has to be paid by women, SC, ST, PwD, and Ex-serviceman candidates. DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 candidates have been asked to not carry electronic items for the exam. The official notification also says that they should wear light clothes with half sleeves.

The schedule of the DSSSB TGT recruitment exam 2021 will be released soon. Candidates can visit the website to check updates.