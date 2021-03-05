DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 1,809 posts released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; apply from 15 March

Applicants can apply for more than one post, however, the examinations for any two posts can be held at the same time

The notification for several vacancies has been published by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). The advertisement released on Thursday, 4 March, is for posts like Assistant Engineer, Assistant Chemist, Technical Assistant, Special Educator, Junior Stenographer and many others. The application process for the vacancies will start on 15 March. Those interested in applying can access the website https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/home/Delhi-Subordinate-Services-Selection-Board. The last date to register is 14 April. The selection board has said that aspirants can apply only through the online mode and applications sent through any other mode will be rejected.

The advertisement is for as many as 1809 posts, as reported by Jagran Josh. The application fee is Rs 100 for the candidates from unreserved, EWS and OBC categories. However, there are no application fees for women of all categories and people belonging to the categories SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen categories.

Although the selection criteria differ on the basis of the posts, the DSSSB will be conducting one tier and two-tier examinations, as per the examination scheme.

The mode of the language of the written exam would be English and Hindi, except for language-specific paper. Provisional selection of the candidates is done on the basis of the information provided by the applicants in the form.

Applicants can apply for more than one post, however, the examinations for any two posts can be held at the same time. Applicants can only give one exam if that happens.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 has jobs in Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Delhi Jal Board, Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi Agriculture Marketing Board, Directorate of Ayush, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and others.