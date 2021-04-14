DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications for 1,809 vacancies end today at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check steps to apply here

Aspirants from the unreserved category can pay a fee of Rs 100 to register for the exam. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from paying the registration fee

The recruitment for Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) 2021 is going to conclude today (Wednesday, 14 April).

The exam is for as many as 1,809 vacancies for several posts including Assistant Grade-ll, Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant, Junior Stenographer, Security supervisor, Special Educator Primary, and many others.

Aspirants from the unreserved category can pay a fee of Rs 100 to register for the exam. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from paying the registration fee.

All women candidates and PWD, ex-serviceman, are also exempt from paying the fee.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the website https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/home/Delhi-Subordinate-Services-Selection-Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Online Application Registration System (OARS)’

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on ‘New Registration’

Step 4: Enter your details to get registered

Step 5: Once registered, fill the application form and pay the fee

Step 6: Download your DSSSB 2021 application form

Step 7: Take a print out and save it for future reference

Candidates should have attained 18 years of age to be eligible for the examination.

The upper age limit is 27 years, however, relaxation will be provided to aspirants belonging to the reserved categories.

There will be different selection processes for different posts.

The pattern includes a one-tier/two-tier exam along with skill tests.

Detailed information about the selection process of different vacancies can be found in the notification released by DSSSB.