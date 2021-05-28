All aspirants must have a minimum Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university and must be below 32 years of age to apply

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for various posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). The registration window will open on 4 June after which aspirants can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in to apply for the posts.

As per the notification, the last date to apply is 3 July.

This recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 5,807 male and female TGT vacancies for various subjects like English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, and Punjabi.

Before applying, interested candidates can download the official notification available on the website to check eligibility criteria and other important information.

Vacancy details

TGT Sanskrit Female: 1,159 posts

TGT English Male: 1,029 posts

TGT English Female: 961 posts

TGT Sanskrit Male: 866 posts

TGT Urdu Female: 571 posts

TGT Punjabi Female: 492 posts

TGT Punjabi Male: 382 posts

TGT Urdu Male: 346 posts

TGT Bengali Female: 1 post

Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university to apply for the post. They must have also secured at least 45 percent marks in aggregate. Candidates applying for the vacancies must also be below 32 years of age.

Applciation fee

While filling the form, general category candidates will have to submit Rs 100 as application fee while SC/ST/PWD, women, and ex-serviceman category applicants are exempted from payment.

Selection process

Except for the Language papers, the examination questions will in English and Hindi. Candidates will be selected through Tier One/Tier Two exam scheme and skill test wherever applicable.