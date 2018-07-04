DSSSB Recruitment 2018 for 4,366 primary teachers; apply on official website dsssbonline.nic.in

The DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application process which helps recruit primary teachers in 4,366 vacancies under MCD has started on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Delhi - dsssbonline.nic.in.

The applicants must ensure that they have an Aadhaar card or they must apply for one, as it is mandatory for a candidate to bring the Aadhaar at the time of examination. The applicant must be Class 12th passed or Intermediate or its equivalent from a recognised board with two years Diploma/ Certificate Course/ in Elementary Teacher Education Course/ Junior Basic Training or equivalent or Bachelor of elementary education from a recognised institution.

Steps to apply:

– Visit the official website -dsssbonline.nic.in

– Register first

– The registration number will be generated

– Login with the required credentials

– Fill the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process

– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

You can directly register online here - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/Registration.aspx

You can directly login here - https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

The application fee for the Unreserved/ OBC Category is Rs 100 and for SC/ ST/ PH/ Women/ Ex-serviceman there is no fees required.

DSSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 4n366

Unreserved – 1610

OBC – 1286

SC – 714

ST – 756

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility. The age of the applicant should not be maximum 30 years although age relaxation rule apply as stated in the advertisement above. The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of One Tier examination scheme. In 2017, the DSSSB had declared 9,293 teacher vacancies. Candidates who were interested were asked to apply by visiting the official website.