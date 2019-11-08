DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board releases admit card for Assistant Primary Teacher on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2019 | Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Primary Teacher (PRT) on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the computer-based exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

DSSSB PRT exam is scheduled to be held on 11, 13, 14 and 15 November, 2019. The exam will have 200 objective type questions from topics including general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, English and Hindi Language and comprehension. Questions will also be there from subjects like teaching methodology.

How to download DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB – dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for the online CBT exam'

Step 3: A new window will open where the candidate has to provide their respective details and download the admit card

DSSSB recruitment is a state-level exam conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board annually. DSSSB is a portal for recruiting candidates for various posts under the departments of NCT government, Delhi and its other autonomous bodies.