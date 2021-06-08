According to the official notification, the exam schedule was deferred due to administrative exigencies

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the new dates for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) tier-1 examination. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 20 June but now it will be held from 25 to 30 June this year. Candidates, who are appearing for the exam, can check the entire schedule by visiting the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the exam schedule was deferred due to administrative exigencies. Check out the notification here.

The board has also released a list of instructions or orders for candidates appearing in the DSSSB PGT tier-1 exam. Take a look at them below:

- Candidates are requested to update their mobile number as well as their email address for future communication.

- They will receive all the information or latest updates related to the DSSSB PGT exam 2021 on their mobile phones.

- If in any case, a candidate does not receive information on his/her phone then they must get in touch with the authorities and get their e-admit card.

- The name of the examination centre and time allotted will be mentioned on the admit card.

- The examination schedule of the remaining postcodes will be notified in due course of time.

- Candidates have also been directed to keep a check on the official website of DSSSB (dsssb.delhi.gov.in) for all important information

- Detailed instructions for candidates and a link to download the admit card will be released on the board website shortly

Details on DSSSB PGT tier-1 exam: It will be conducted through online computer-based test (CBT) mode and socially distanced format on 25, 28, 29, and 30 June, as reported by The Indian Express. During the exam, students should follow the COVID-19 safety measures like wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.