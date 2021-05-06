The online examinations for various postcodes of the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, scheduled between 8 to 20 June will be held as per the schedule

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has deferred various recruitment examinations due to the surging COVID-19 cases in the country, as per an official notification available on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exams were scheduled to be held from 12 to 27 May. The board will announce new exam dates after analysing the pandemic situation.

The notice reads, “In view of the administrative exigencies the online exams of postcodes 37/20, 06/20, 03/20, 07/20 and 40/20 scheduled from May 12 to May 27 are hereby deferred till further order”.

The exams for the following posts have been postponed as per the advertisement:

1. Assistant Grade 1 (Post Code - 37/20)

2. Stenographer (English) (Post Code - 06/20)

3. Stenographer (Hindi) (Post Code - 07/20)

4. Assistant Engineer (Post Code - 03 /20)

5. Ahlmad (Post Code - 40/20)

DSSSB has advised students to regularly check the dsssb.delhi.gov.in for further updates regarding the exam.

Earlier, the board had also postponed the Junior Clerk Exam which was scheduled for 12 May.

The online examinations for various postcodes of the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, scheduled between 8 to 20 June will be held as per the schedule.

There will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted at various exam centres across Delhi.

Candidates are advised to update their email id and mobile number on the site so that they can be intimated regarding the admit cards and other exam related information.

The name of the examination centre and other details like date and timings will be mentioned on the e-admit card. The board will soon announce the date for downloading the admit cards.

At the examination centres, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed as per the Government rules.