DSSSB 2021 recruitment: 7,236 vacancies declared; check details at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
For the DSSSB 2021 recruitment, candidates have been asked to wear light clothes with half sleeves
As many as 7,236 vacancies have been announced by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on 12 May. The official notification, shares that as many as 6,258 vacancies are for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in various subjects. Other posts include Assistant Teacher, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari.
Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official website. According to the notification, the online application process for the aforementioned vacancies will commence on 25 May and close on 24 June. Applications will be accepted on 24 June till 11:59 pm.
The date of examination will be announced soon. For the DSSSB 2021 recruitment, candidates have been asked to wear light clothes with half sleeves. Their clothes should not have big buttons, brooches or flowers. Aspirants appearing for the exam should wear shalwar/trouser. It will not be allowed to wear shoes as candidates can only wear slippers and sandals with low heels.
There are specific selection criteria for the posts advertised by the board. However, the pay scale for all the TGT vacancies is going to be Rs 9,300 - Rs 34,800. The TGT posts for Hindi, Natural Science, Maths and Social Science are for both males and females but the one vacancy for TGT Bengali is only for males.
The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates from the General category. Women applicants and those belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from paying any amount. Additionally, aspirants from PWD and Ex-servicemen category also need not pay the application fee.
