DSP Raj Singh, among 6 cops, booked for failing to take action after daughter of retired Haryana policeman filed dowry complaint

Kurukshetra: Six police personnel, including a DSP, have been booked for allegedly failing to take appropriate action in a dowry complaint, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Singh was station house officer (City) in Thanesar, in 2018 when the complaint was lodged. Besides the policemen, a government doctor has also been booked in the case, the official said.

On the direction of a court here, police registered a case against the policemen and doctor on Tuesday for not taking appropriate action on the complaint related to dowry harassment and torture made by the daughter of a retired police sub-inspector, he said.

It was alleged that the police officers ignored the affidavits submitted by the woman alleging dowry demands and being beaten up by family members of her in-laws.

The Kurukshetra police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the six police personnel and the doctor. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Natasha Sharma ordered registration of the case under IPC sections 166, 167 and 217.

These sections relate to public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person, framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury and disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture.

Those booked are DSP Raj Singh, the then SHO (City) in Thanesar; Inspectors Parteek and Jaspal Singh. the then Krishan Gate Chowki in-charge, Sewa Singh; Jyotisar chowki in-charge, Sahib Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, and Dinesh, a doctor at the civil hospital.

The woman had filed a complaint in April 2018 against five members of her in-laws family, including her husband Raj Kumar, under the Dowry Prohibition Act. She had alleged that she was beaten up for not meeting dowry demands. However, according to the complainant, police had allegedly made only her husband an accused, and left out the others named in the complaint.

The woman later filed a complaint on 16 October, 2018, against 11 persons, including Raj Kumar, claiming she was beaten up by them at her husband's house in Saudagara Mohalla when she went to condole someone's demise.

Police acted against her husband Raj Kumar and brother-in-law Udham Singh, the woman had alleged. The woman also claimed she had complained to the superintendent of police on 22 October, 2018, but no action was taken.

Later, she filed a complaint before the court here. Superintendent of Police Surinder Pal Singh said Wednesday that as per the court's directions, DSP Tania Singh has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

However, when contacted, Dinesh, the government doctor who has been accused of colluding with police and giving a wrong medico-legal report about the nature of the victim's injuries, on Wednesday denied the allegations against him. He termed the allegations as baseless.

