Droupadi Murmu sweeps Shiva temple: Why NDA presidential pick whispered into Nandi’s ear, how social media reacted

In South India, it is believed that when a devotee whispers prayers into the ears of Nandi the prayers will be communicated to Lord Shiva

On Wednesday, Droupadi Murmu did something she’s done every day since returning to her hometown in August 2021 after retiring as Jharkhand governor – sweep the floor of a Shiva temple in her locality.

The NDA presidential candidate, ahead of her journey to Delhi for the upcoming presidential polls, clutching a broom and clad in an ivory-coloured handloom saree with a red border, swept the temple floor between 3 and 4 am in this nondescript tribal-dominated town in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

#WATCH | Odisha: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Offering prayers at the temple after a bath, Murmu then whispered into the ears of Nandi, the bull 'vahana' or vehicle of Lord Shiva.

Let’s take a look at why this is important

What is Nandi's importance to Shiva?

Nandi is the vehicle of Shiva. As per TemplePurohit.com, in Hindu mythology, Nandi is the bearer of truth and righteousness.

Each Hindu god has their own vahana that they use in war or in peacetime. Each of these vehicles stand for specific qualities that are consistent with the deity’s image and functions.

As Avatans Kumar writes in The Times of India, “When people see Nandi Maharaj, they know Shiva, the Mahadeva, has got to be around nearby. We always see Nandi Maharaj in the sitting position, facing Shiva. Nandi is a protector of Shiva, a Bhakt, a devotee, a messenger, and a symbol of Shiva himself in many ways. While Shiva “bristles with energy, and is full of creative tension,” writes Henryk Skolimowski (1930-2018), a Polish philosopher, in Dialog With Nandi (1998), “Nandi is passive, forever watching, and ever-present.”

What does Nandi signify?

Strength, load bearing capacity and virility. Given that Shiva didn’t have to fight fierce battles or travel quickly between the worlds (he spent most time meditating) he didn’t have to choose for a more agile vahana similar to Vishnu’s Garuda. Given that bulls were the main form of transportation in rural India, it made perfect sense for Shiva – who is the most down to earth and connected with rural India – to take a form that was close to the people, as per the website.

What’s the significance of whispering into Nandi’s ear?

In South India, it is believed that when a devotee whispers prayers into the ears of Nandi the prayers will be communicated to Lord Shiva.

Netizens celebrate

Meanwhile on social media, users reacted with joy.

Whispering in Nandi's ear, something which I would always do in a shiva temple The pride and happiness of seeing her getting there cannot be put into words..Feels like a personal achievement . #DraupadiMurmu Congratulations ma'am and best wishes #Draupadi_Murmu https://t.co/7y9ewj7hRK — Anukriti Sharma, IPS (@ipsanukriti14) June 22, 2022

You only have to whisper in Nandi's ears what you want. We all do this in Shiva's temple. Right? Our future President #Draupadi_Murmu https://t.co/rbnrU5L4a5 — Snehal Prabhu (@SnehalPrabhu5) June 22, 2022

Sure shot Next President of Bharat Smt. Draupadi Murmu met Nandi today pic.twitter.com/b9nktHn9l4 — ᴺᵃⁿᵈⁱ r⊕xx (@LuvvNandii) June 22, 2022

This pic of Draupadi Murmu ji gives me goosebumps… it’s reminds me of Amma whispering into Nandi Maharaj’s ear in Kasi facing the Shivling that is now found inside the mosque.. pic.twitter.com/rlRoagtE5m — En’s Tavern (@figtreetavern) June 22, 2022

Droupadi Murmu visits a Shiva Temple. The practice of whispering our prayers into Nandi's ears prevails across the nation, transcending languages and regions. Sanatana Dharma is a way of life. pic.twitter.com/J83qBtTMFT — RVAIDYA2000 ️ (@rvaidya2000) June 22, 2022

‘Come here to greet madam’

Meanwhile, hundreds of local residents looked on and the temple was cordoned by CRPF commandos provided to Murmu after the Centre accorded her Z plus security cover.

The commandos took over the security of 64-year-old Murmu early on Wednesday morning, a senior officer told PTI. When Murmu came out of the temple, she was surprised to find a large crowd despite the early morning hour. Two members of Iswariya Prajapati Brahmakumari organization also greeted her.

"We have come here to greet madam over her success and consider it as a blessing of the almighty on her," the members said.

After the temple rituals, she returned to her residence and met people and leaders of different political parties, including the ruling BJD in Odisha. However, opposition Congress leaders were not seen as the party is yet to take a decision on supporting the NDA candidate in the July presidential election.

Later when Murmu left for the 285-kilometre journey to Bhubaneswar by road people of the town stood on both sides of it to have a glimpse of the woman vying for the topmost position in the country. Women and children offered her flowers, men and youths brought their hands together in 'namaste' or waved at her.

There was an air of festivity as some people were seen dancing to tribal music as they consider her candidature as a major victory for the tribal population since Independence.

Huge welcome gates were put up in the town.

Murmu will fly to Delhi from Bhubaneswar. A programme will be held in the capital city to felicitate her when she reaches there this evening, a person accompanying her said.

"Tribal people are elated over Murmu's candidature," said BJD MLA R K Das, who meet her at her Rairangpur residence. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said BJP has fielded Murmu in the presidential poll keeping an eye on BJD's 2.85 per cent of votes in the electoral college.

"We may not support her in the elections even though she is the befitting candidate," he said. BJD MP Bhartuhari Mahatab appealed to all MLAs and MPs of Odisha to support Murmu in her journey to Raisina Hills.

The ruling BJD has 2.85 per cent votes in the electoral college for the presidential poll while NDA is short of target by 1.2 per cent of votes.

With inputs from agencies