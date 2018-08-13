Drop cartoon, take photo: Cartoonist Satish Acharya alleges Mail Today editor's censorship forced him to quit

An editorial decision of carrying a photo, instead of a cartoon has gone viral on social media which also raises a debate on the concept of independent or free media in India. Cartoonist Satish Acharya has alleged that his editor at Mail Today Dwaipayan Bose rejected a cartoon which was about how China is surrounding India by spreading influence in countries like Maldives and others. According to Satish, the editor said the cartoon is "very defeatist and the China problem is being overplayed".

"I thought it was how a cartoonist looked at the growing influence of China around Indian interests. So I said it was debatable and the cartoonist's opinion should be valued. In response, he asked the news desk to drop the cartoon and carry a photo."

In his personal blog, Satish wrote:

DROP THE CARTOON AND CARRY A PHOTO!

That’s how my cartoon column with Mail Today ended yesterday.

That’s how the editor looked at a cartoon and cartoonist’s opinion.

That’s how the editor chose to shut a voice!

Satish, in his blog, goes on to illustrate examples from the past, when the same editor rejected his ideas. "First they rejected a cartoon showing a cow, saying, “The editor is not too happy with the cartoon with cow.” For a cartoon on lynching I received this message: “There’s a bit of an issue. India Today Group has decided not to come out with any community-based cartoons.” For one cartoon on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they asked if I could “replace Modi’s character with any general BJP character”. And then, “Editor is not comfortable with Muslim angle in the cartoon.” And, “Editor didn’t like the demonetisation link with 100% electrification.” And more of “this doesn’t make sense”, “this is unacceptable” et cetera."

"It was very difficult to do a cartoon, as too many barriers were installed around me. Out of desperation, I approached many senior journalist friends for feedback. They sympathised with me, some asked me to wait, some asked me to stay strong. Giving up is easy in such situation as I’m a freelance cartoonist contributing to other clients too. I thought I need to fight for my right. I thought I need to do justice to the cartoon space that goes with my name."

Satish tweeted other cartoons and claimed that they were "cartoons rejected by the same editor." "They somehow reached readers through social media. (For bhakts who are spreading lies about plagiarism angle)."

Some more cartoons rejected by the same editor. They somehow reached readers through social media. (For bhakts who are spreading lies about plagiarism angle) pic.twitter.com/06ruIl7dbp — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) August 12, 2018

Satish's article has gone viral on social media. But that aside it has also raised the more crucial issues of editorial judjment and editorial freedom at a time when the concept of independent media is one of the most debated topics.

In his defence, editor of Mail Today said, "Satish’s cartoons have been carried everyday and this is the first time it was dropped (do check back issues of Mail Today). As to why this has been done — please note that editorial decision-making is an internal exercise and the prerogative of the Mail Today editorial team. Our editorial freedom is absolute, and it stays unaffected by false allegations and unjust insinuations. We are under no obligation to carry content that fails to pass our editorial filters."

Satish said that even though there was a strange relief since he did not have to worry about "what my editor thinks/says about the cow in the cartoon, lynching in the cartoon, Modi in the cartoon or a Muslim/Hindu guy in the cartoon!", the humiliating experience was hurting, he wrote.

Satish also said, "Ironically, the personal website of BJP chief Amit Shah carries most of my cartoons featuring him, many of them are very critical of him!"