Driverless 4-wheeler in Bengaluru marks its presence on the internet; users impressed
The Artificial Intelligence-based vehicle comes with high-resolution cameras, a potential for 'Level 5' autonomy and self-driving capabilities
In yet another milestone from India’s IT capital, Bengaluru has announced an innovative 4-wheeler ‘zPod,’ that will take driving to an exciting level. The peculiar-looking, compact black car looks like something straight out of a Hollywood sci-fi movie. A clip featuring the AI-monitored vehicle has been making rounds on the Internet, leaving people in awe of its characteristics. Calling it a ‘Peak Bengaluru moment’, a user named Anirudh Ravishankar shared the clip on the microblogging site X.
On the streets of Bengaluru. @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/VtahXpa6Mh
— anirudh ravishankar (@anrdh89) July 22, 2023
Related Articles
Uploaded a few days ago, the post has over 13,000 views. Check out some of the responses below:
“Saw this along 27th Main Road. Guys are testing this,” wrote a user.
Saw this in 27th Main Road Lane..Guys are testing this
— Bruno Fonseca (@Bruno_FON11) July 22, 2023
Another said, “The building of the future of Indian transportation is great.”
The building of the future of indian transportation gr8.
— K Jeevan Hegde (@KJeevanHegde) July 27, 2023
An account claimed, “Gaadi toh ban jayegi but chalane ke liye roads nahi banengi. Stuck on the Silk Board forever!” (Driverless cars will be made but the roads on which they will be driven will not)
Gaadi toh ban jayegi but chalane ke liye roads nahi banengi.
Stuck at Silk Board forever!
— Life • Purpose • Joy (@LifePurposeJoy) July 22, 2023
Information about the same was first posted by Minus Zero, a Bengaluru-based start-up founded in 2021. With its unconventional approach, the company contributes to the world’s transition to autonomous mobility. Announcing the launch, they captioned the post: ‘“Exciting changes lie ahead for India in the next five years, and this is just the beginning.”
View this post on Instagram
The video amassed over 800 likes and lots of reactions. “This would be a great idea for tourist spots, shared vehicle, dedicated vehicle entries, government complexes, factories, industrial complexes, offices, large apartment complexes basically anywhere golf carts are used. Later for personal use,” suggested a user.
Another wrote, “This thing can literally replace auto rickshaws.”
A comment read, “What will happen to Bangalore ka autowallas? With whom will they fight then?”
Key highlights of ‘zPod’
With its sought-after features, the artificial intelligence-based vehicle comes with high-resolution cameras, a potential for ‘Level 5’ autonomy and self-driving capabilities that do not require human intervention. The major highlight is the lack of a conventional steering wheels and a comprehensive camera-sensor suite. It captures the surroundings and feeds data to an embedded AI system. It is through this processing of the visual information that the smart technology avoids obstacles, controls speed, and stops precisely. The compact vehicle is designed for enclosed and controlled environments like residential communities.
also read
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses mobile phone; reads script inside BB house; fans baffled
Pooja Bhatt has gained immense popularity in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for schooling contestants and engaging in conflicts with her housemates since the first day of the show.
Berkeley professor reveals how he accidentally walked on to sets of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer explores the life and achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer and delves into the ethical complexities surrounding the creation of the atomic bomb
Puma or 'Upma'? Online grocery company joins the fun after hilarious shoe mix-up
A person's unintended purchase of "Upma" shoes instead of Puma sneakers went viral. Swiggy Instamart joined the fun, suggesting they could have helped him find genuine shoes