DRI seizes 1.8 kg of heroin worth Rs 9 crore in Jammu, arrests two; sleuths acted on a tip-off

Jammu: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs 9 crore from them on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu district on Saturday, officials said.

On the basis of a tip-off, DRI sleuths intercepted an SUV at Ban Toll Plaza on the highway near Nagrota, they said. During the search, they recovered 1.8 kg of high-grade heroin valued at around Rs 9 crore in the international market.

The narcotic was concealed in a specially-designed cavity in the dashboard near the SUV's steering wheel, the officials said, adding that two Kashmir-based smugglers were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

A case has been registered against them, and further investigation is on.

In another such case, the police arrested a narcotic smuggler, Mohammad Sadiq, and recovered 120 grams of heroin from his car in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar area on Friday.

A case was registered against Sadiq and investigation is on, officials said.