DRDO research fellowship 2020: Walk-in-interviews for 16 JRF seats from 4 to 11 Jan; visit drdo.gov.in for details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct a walk-in-interview for the selection of research fellows (JRF) between 4 and 11 January 2021. The interview schedule has been released on the official website drdo.gov.in.

There are a total of 16 JRF seats out of which six are reserved for mechanical engineering, four for computer science, and there are three seats each for automobile engineering and electronics engineering.

A report by India Today said that candidates applying for DRDO research fellowship 2020 should hold a graduate degree in professional course (BE/ BTech) in first division with valid NET/ GATE score or post-graduate degree in (ME/ MTech) with first division both at the graduate and post-graduate in mechanical engineering, automobile engineering, electronics engineering and computer science.

Those selected will get a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 per month.

Those applying for the DRDO JRF recruitment 2020 should be a maximum of 28 years as on the date of interview. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

A report by Hindustan Times said that candidates appearing for the walk-in interviews will have to carry a handwritten or typed application along with relevant documents including mark sheets, certificates and a photo ID card issued by the government.

The interview will take place at: VDRE, PO Vagannagar, Ahmednagar - 414006 (Maharashtra). Candidates will have to report by 9.30 am.

Initial screening and verification of documents will be done from 10 am to 11 am on the date of the interview. The interview of shortlisted/ screened candidates will start at 11 am.

No travel allowance will be paid for candidates appearing for the interview. DRDO has also clarified that it will not be providing accommodation to shortlisted candidates.