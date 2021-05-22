Candidates, who want to register are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with the required documents in PDF format through email to director@dl.drdo.in

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentice posts for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply till 5 June by visiting the official website www.drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims at filling up 47 vacancies for the following posts: Instrument Mechanic (2 Posts), Mechanic Diesel (2 Posts), Carpenter (2 Posts), Plumber (1 Post), Welder (1 Post), Information Communication Technology System 2 Maintenance (ICTSM) (2 Posts), Turner (1 Post), Machinist (1 Post), Fitter (1 Post), Electrician (1 Post), Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) (20 Posts), Stenographer and Secretarial Assistant (English) (8 Posts), Stenographer and Secretarial Assistant (Hindi) (2 Posts), and Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance (3 Posts).

Candidates, who want to register for the recognised posts, are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with the required documents or certificates in PDF format through email. The mail should be sent with the subject line ‘Apprenticeship Category’.

Applicants should keep in mind that all communication will be done through email only. The Defence Laboratory will not be responsible for any loss of e-mail sent to invalid or wrong ids.

Candidates must register their names at https://apprenticeshipindia/org/course-search and mail to director@dl.drdo.in. Applicants who have passed their respective courses in 2018, 2019 and 2020 can apply. While candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2018 are not eligible for the posts. Even post-graduate candidates are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process: Due to the second coronavirus wave in the country, no interview will be held. The board, constituted by the Director, Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates. Eligible applicants will be selected based on the merit system.