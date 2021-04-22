The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has postponed the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) Tier-1 exam for Multi-Tasking Staff. The decision has been taken due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. No new dates have been announced. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website https://www.drdo.gov.in/ for further notifications.

CEPTAM is the corporate body of DRDO which deals with the recruitment of technical, administrative, and allied category of non-Gazetted personnel. It also assesses the DRTC Officers and Staff, and facilitates the training of its employees.

Number of Vacancies

Total – 1817

General – 849

SC – 163

ST – 114

OBC – 503

EWS – 188

Eligibility

1. A candidate must be between 18-25 years of age

2. He should have a minimum 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized university

3. He should have passed the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) exam

Pay grade

According to the 7th Pay Commission, the selected candidate will be remunerated with Rs 18,000-56,900. The selected candidate will be entitled to other benefits and allowances as per the rules of Government of India.

Examination

There are two Computer Based Tests (CBT)- Screening and Final. Both the exams will be of 90 minutes and will have questions of General Knowledge and Reasoning Ability (screening exam). For final exams, questions come from Science, Maths, and English.

Cities of posting

The shortlisted candidates might get posted in Agra, Ambernath, Bengaluru, Ahmednagar, Balasore, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Chennai, Gwalior, Delhi, Haldwani, Jagdalpur, Kanpur, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Kochi, Leh, Kolkata, Mumbai, Mysore, Mussoorie, Panagarh, Nasik, Pune, Tezpur or Visakhapatnam. Candidates must give their preference of the posting city at the time of applying. Postings cannot be changed later.