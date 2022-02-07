DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2022: Registration deadline ends today; check details here

The recruitment is being held for a total of 150 posts, out of which 50 vacancies are for Trade Apprentice, 60 posts for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice and 40 for Graduate Apprentice

The deadline to apply for Apprentices at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) ends today, 7 February, 2022. Interested applicants can apply for posts of Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentices at the official website.

The recruitment is being held for a total of 150 posts, out of which 50 vacancies are for Trade Apprentice, 60 posts for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice and 40 for Graduate Apprentice. The engagement is for a period of one year, as per the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO.

Eligibility criteria:

For the Graduate Apprentice position, candidates need to have a degree in BE/ BTech (in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical), BCom or BSc, as per the notice.

For the Technician Apprentice vacancies, a diploma in the EEE, ECE, CSE, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering field is mandatory. For the Trade Apprentice vacancies, an ITI in Fitter, Electronics Mechanic, Welder, Turner or Electrician field is required.

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age as on 1 January, 2022, this year to apply for the posts. Furthermore, applicants with post graduate qualifications, or those with over one year of work experience, cannot apply for the DRDO Apprentice recruitment.

For the detailed eligibility criteria, aspirants can view the official notice here.

How to apply:

Applicants need to visit the official website to complete the application process.

Before they proceed to fill in the Apprentice application, they must ensure that they have completed their registration process at the portal of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD).

For Trade Apprentice vacancies, mandatory registration is required before filling in the DRDO application.

Stipend:

Graduate Apprentices will be paid Rs 9,000 per month, while Technician Apprentice posts will be given Rs 8,000 monthly. For Trade Apprentices, the stipend will be as per government norms.

Selection process:

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test/interview, as required by the DRDO.

For more details regarding selection process and other details, applicants can visit the official website.