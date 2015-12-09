The latest crime statistics show that there were 8,455 incidents of dowry death during the year 2014. According to the NCRB compendium on crime statistics in India, this is a 4.6 percent increase from the year 2013.

These numbers show that even though it has been 53 years since the Dowry Prohibition Act came into being, dowry is a non-negotiable factor during wedding discussions in many families.

Remya Ramachandran, however, decided to take the malpractice of dowry by the proverbial horns and cancelled her wedding after the groom demanded money and gold as dowry.

She wrote a stirring post on her Facebook:

(Friends,

Here is an announcement for people asking me about my wedding day. The person, who before the engagement, used to say that he needed just me, is now demanding Rs 5 lakh and 50 sovereigns of gold. Since I am completely against dowry and believe it will be a losing proposition to buy into a family that cannot keep its word, I have decided not to go ahead with this alliance. Thank you.

Remya)

The public post received more than 5000 likes and was widely shared on Facebook with a number of comments commending her for her courage and boldness.

Remya soon wrote another post thanking all those who supported her and that she wanted to declare her decision and not to hurt anyone in particular.