'Down with BJP's fascist government': Student arrested for raising slogans in front of Tamil Nadu party chief

A woman student named Sofia Lois was arrested by the Tamil Nadu cops on Monday for shouting slogans against the Narendra Modi government on a flight in the presence of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The woman called the BJP government at the Centre “fascist” after which the BJP leader and the student got into a quarrel once they arrived at the airport's arrival lounge in Tuticorin. The altercation which was caught on a camera.

#WATCH BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan got into an argument with a co-passenger at Tuticorin airport. The passenger who has now been detained had allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Govt down down' slogan #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/TzfyQn3IOo — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018

In the video, Tamilisai is heard telling the student and the people who gathered in the lounge that a flight was no place to raise slogans. "It (inside of a flight) is not a public forum....how can you expect me to keep mum when she shouts 'down with BJP's fascist government' looking at me? Is it freedom of expression?" she asked.

Lois, who is a student from University of Montreal, Canada, said she is on a visit to her native district here. Later speaking to reporters, Tamilisai said that the manner in which the student was shouting slogans she felt that there was a threat to her life.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief said when she asked the woman (on arrival at the lounge) if it was appropriate to raise slogans inside a flight, the student started shouting that she had freedom of expression.

The BJP leader lodged a complaint with the police, adding they should enquire if some outfit was behind the student's action. "The words the student used is not expected of an ordinary passenger," she said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tamilisai claimed that Lois was a terrorist. She said a person using the word ‘fascist’ cannot be an “innocent” person. “No innocent girl will use that word. I questioned her. She replied that she has the right to freedom of expression. She shouted that slogan and used the word ‘fascist’, raising her fist and all. I thought I shouldn’t ignore a terrorist, so I filed a petition,” she said.

Lois has been sent to 15-day judicial custody and an FIR has been filed against her under Indian Penal Code Sections 290 (Punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 505 (Statements Conducing to Public Mischief) as well as Section 75(1) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888, reported The Quint.

Athisiya Kumar, advocate for Lois told The News Minute that the BJP leader could have handled the issue in a better manner. “She (Tamilisai) is a good doctor, a senior leader. Couldn't she have just spoken to her? Instead of shaming her in public. She is just a student. It's so common to do this in Canada. We don't have that freedom in India. Instead of advising her, she has insulted her. She also instigated her cadres who have been even more vulgar,” he alleged.

The police told The New Indian Express that they suspected she was involved in the anti-Sterlite campaign as many anti-Sterlite activists came to assist her after she was detained. Her father also lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station against Tamilisai and the BJP cadre for verbally abusing Sofia. The police, however, said that at the moment they were not registering an FIR based on the complaint.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, meanwhile, in a tweet said he too would say that "Down with BJP's fascist regime", and asked how many people would the government be able to arrest. He said the student must be released forthwith.

