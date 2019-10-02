Doordarshan official in Chennai suspended for 'failing to telecast' Narendra Modi's speech at IIT-Madras

An assistant director of national broadcaster Doordarshan in Chennai has been suspended allegedly to her failure in live telecasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Singapore-India Hackathon 2019.

The official order by Prasar Bharati, dated 1 October, in this connection did not specify any reason but only said R Vasumathi, Assistant Director (Programme), Doordarshan Kendra, Chennai, has been placed under suspension under relevant rules with "immediate effect", after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against her. The order has been signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

However, sources in Prasar Bharati told the NewsMinute that Vasumathi was suspended due to "her failure to live telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 30 September speech at the Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 held at IIT Madras on DD Podhigai". Several other news websites also stated that Vasumathi was suspended for the same reason.

"This was a case of wilful insubordination. She failed to telecast the speech live despite having been instructed to do so explicitly," the source said.

The prime minister had addressed the India Singapore Hackathon 2019 and the 56th Concvocation of IIT, Madras. He had also given away prizes to the winners of the Hackathon. Modi had earlier addressed BJP workers at a party- organised felicitation for him on his arrival at the Chennai airport.

With inputs from PTI